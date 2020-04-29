Ready for children to return

RAYNE - “Build it and they will come — but not just yet” is a new spin of an old saying that can apply to today’s situation, at least when it comes to city parks.

Just prior to the restrictions set forth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rayne children were beginning to enjoy six new playing apparatuses at four of the parks that provide play areas.

“The Council budgeted $150,000 last year for new playground equipment at the city parks,” said Rayne Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux of the new park additions.

“Of the city’s parks, four received new playing apparatuses that were really needed for the kids to enjoy.”

The four parks receiving playing equipment were Southside and Martin Luther King, each receiving one large structure; and Mauboules and Gossen, each receiving two, due to the square footage available.

“Kennedy Field Park has been reserved as a playing field that is reserved for team sporting events; therefore, it did not receive any equipment.”

The new playground equipment is also part of the $3.8 million capital outlay project budgeted by the Rayne City Council with work continuing from last year running into the current year.

“I think the children will enjoy the new play structures,” Robichaux continued.

“The equipment is solid and constructed of strong materials. I think the kids will get many years of playtime out of the new play structures.

“Parks will reopen once the governor deems it safe to do so. This city will follow the governor’s guidelines.”

City parks fall under the public portion of Phase I guidelines which includes parks, outdoor recreation areas and shopping areas. Citizens are also reminded that once parks are reopened, they should continue to maintain physical “social distance” from others of at least six feet.

Robichaux concludes, “Once these phases go into effect, we cannot emphasize enough for everyone to follow the guidelines. We want to move forward, not go backwards and by all means, keep everyone safe and well.”