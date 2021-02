Results of Acadia Parish Livestock Show January 20-23, 2021

Results of Acadia Parish Livestock Show

RABBITS

• Dutch

Best of Breed: Gideon Gorham

Best of Opposite: Allen Bertrand

• Holland Lop

Best of Breed: Kierra Newman

Best of Opposite: Gideon Gorham

• Mini Lop

Best of Breed: Patrick Aton

Best of Opposite: Patrick Aton

• Rex

Best of Breed: Rose Gorham

• Mini Rex

Best of Breed: Karlee Hallum

Best of Opposite: Gideon Gorham

• Netherland Dwarf

Best of Breed: Gideon Gorham

Best of Opposite: Bridget Gorham

• Polish

Best of Breed: Bridget Gorham

Best of Opposite: Dominic Dupre

• Lionhead

Best of Breed: Kaitlyn Bertrand

Best of Opposite: Allen Bertrand

• Crème D’Argent

Best of Breed: Bridget Gorham

Best of Opposite:

• Best of Show: Patrick Aton

POULTRY

• Broilers

Champion Pen of Pullets: Gavin Boudreaux

Champion Pen of Cockerels: Kayden Roger

Champion Broiler Pen: Kayden Roger

• Bantams

-Old English Games

Best of Breed: Ava LaGrange

Best of Opposite: Ava LaGrange

- White Plymouth Rock

Best of Breed: Bethany Pousson

Best of Opposite: Bethany Pousson

- White Wyandottes

Best of Breed: Adam Pousson

Best of Opposite: Bethany Pousson

- White Serama

Best of Breed: Bridget Gorham

Best of Bantam: Adam Pousson

Best of Opposite Bantam: Bethany Pousson—White Plymouth Rock Cockerel

BEST OF SHOW: Adam Pousson—White Wyandotte Pullet

MARKET LAMBS

• Light Weight

Grand Champion: Emily Manuel

Reserve Champion: Halle Cart

Grand Champion LA Bred: Emily Manuel

Reserve Champion LA Bred: Halle Cart

• Medium Weight

Grand Champion: Laura-Kate Manuel

Reserve Champion: Sloane Cart

Grand Champion LA Bred: Sloane Cart

Reserve Champion LA Bred: Zoie Zaunbrecher

• Heavy Weight

Grand Champion: Laura-Kate Manuel

Reserve Champion: Claire Scheufens

Grand Champion LA Bred: Zoie Zaunbrecher

Reserve Champion LA Bred: Lilly Sonnier

OVERALL MARKET LAMB CHAMPIONS

• Grand Champion Market Lamb: Laura-Kate Manuel

• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Laura-Kate Manuel

• Grand Champion LA Bred Market Lamb: Sloane Cart

Reserve Champion LA Bred Market Lamb: Emily Manuel

BREEDING SHEEP

• Commercial Ewe

Grand Champion: Reagan Redlich

BREEDING SWINE

• Gilt

Grand Champion: Hunter Miller

Reserve Champion: William Robinson

•AOB

Grand Champion: Anne-Marie Schultz

• Commercial Guilt

Grand Champion: Colt Schultz

Reserve Champion: Greta Manuel

Grand Champion LA Bred Commercial Gilt: Colt Schultz

Reserve Champion LA Bred Commercial Gilt: Greta Manuel

Supreme Champion Gilt: Colt Schultz

MARKET SWINE

• Light Weight

Grand Champion: Patrick Schultz

Reserve Champion: Winston Frey

Grand Champion LA Bred: Patrick Schultz

Reserve Champion LA Bred: Winston Frey

• Medium Weight

Grand Champion: Winston Frey

Reserve Champion: Greta Manuel

Grand Champion LA Bred: Winston Frey

Reserve Champion LA Bred: Greta Manuel

• Heavy Weight

Grand Champion: Patrick Schultz

Reserve Champion: Isaac Manuel

Grand Champion/ Grand Champion LA Bred: Patrick Schultz

Reserve Champion/Reserve Champion LA Bred: Isaac Manuel

OVERALL MARKET SWINE CHAMPIONS

• Grand Champion Hog: Winston Frey

• Reserve Champion Hog: Greta Manuel

• Grand Champion LA Bred Hog: Winston Frey

• Reserve Champion LA Bred Hog: Greta Manuel

DAIRY

• Jersey

Grand Champion: Kelsey Corder

Reserve Champion: Kelsey Corder

• AOB

Grand Champion: McKayla Corder

Reserve Champion: Wyatt Robinson

Commercial Dairy Heifer

Grand Champion: Jackson Gautreaux

Reserve Champion: McKayla Corder

Supreme Champion Dairy Cow: McKayla Corder

STEERS

Grand Champion Market Steer Brahman Influence: Jacob Broussard

Reserve Champion Market Steer Brahman Influence: Mary Broussard

Grand Champion Market Steer Non-Brahman Influence: William Gautreaux

Reserve Champion Market Steer Non-Brahman Influence: Emily Zaunbrecher

Grand Champion Louisiana Bred Market Steer Non-Brahman Influence: Addison Zaunbrecher

Supreme Champion Market Steer: William Gautreaux

Reserve Champion Market Steer: Emily Zaunbrecher

COMMERCIAL

HEIFERS

• Non-Brahman Influence

Grand Champion: Andrew Habetz

Reserve Champion: Aubrie Theriot

• Brahman Influence

Grand Champion: Addyson Gautreaux

Reserve Champion: John Schultz

Supreme Champion Commercial Heifer: Addison Gautreaux

Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer: Andrew Habetz

BEEF

• Beefmaster Bull

Grand Champion: Elliot Dore

Reserve Champion: Jaci Latiolais

• Beefmaster Heifer

Grand Champion: Elliot Dore

Reserve Champion: Camille Dore

• Braford Heifer

Grand Champion: Alexis Fontenot

• Braford Base Heifer

Grand Champion: Grady Faulk

• Grey Brahman Bull

Grand Champion: Leah Thibodeaux

Reserve Champion: Cooper Broussard

• Grey Brahman Heifer

Grand Champion: Leah Thibodeaux

Reserve Champion: Mary Broussard

• Brangus Bull

Grand Champion: William Gautreaux

Reserve Grand Champion: Addyson Gautreaux

• Brangus Heifer

Grand Champion: Addyson Gautreaux

• Red Brahman Bull

Grand Champion: Leah Thibodeaux

Reserve Champion: Shannon Carriere

• Red Brahman Heifer

Grand Champion: Jack Vondenstein

Reserve Champion: Nathan Forestier

• Hereford Heifer:

Grand Champion: Andrew Habetz

Reserve Champion: Andrew Habetz

Grand Champion LA Bred: Andrew Habetz

• Simbrah Bull

Grand Champion: Keagan Valdetero

Reserve Champion: Keagan Valdetero

• Simbrah Heifer

Grand Champion: Gracie Hensgens

Reserve Champion: Nathan Forestier

• Simmental Bull

Grand Champion: Vince Green

• Simmental Heifer

Grand Champion: Elliot Dore

• AOB Brahman Influence Bull

Grand Champion: Vince Greene

• AOB Brahman Influence Heifer

Grand Champion: Addyson Gautreaux

• AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer

Grand Champion: Jackson Gautreaux

Supreme Champion Breeding Bull: Leah Thibodeaux

Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer: Jack Vondenstein

BREEDING GOATS

• Commercial Doe

Grand Champion: Vivian Daigle

• Percentage Boer Doe

Grand Champion: Vivian Daigle

Reserve Champion: Aubrie Theriot

• Purebred Boer Doe

Grand Champion: Drake Hardy

• Nigerian Dwarf

Grand Champion Buck: Aubrie Theriot

Grand Champion Doe: Jackson Aton

Reserve Champion Doe: Aubrie Theriot

• Nubian

Champion Buck: Gideon Gorham

Champion Doe: Bridget Gorham

• Mytonics

Champion Buck: Rose Gorham

Supreme Breeding Doe: Vivian Daigle Percentage Boer

Supreme Champion Buck: Aubrie Theriot Nigerian Dwarf

MARKET GOATS

Grand Champion Goat: Rylee Meyers

Grand Champion LA Bred: Rylee Myers

Reserve Champion: Dustin Zaunbrecher

Reserve Champion LA Bred: Dustin Zaunbrecher

SHOWMANSHIP

• Beef

Overall Senior Champion: Leah Thibodeaux

Overall Senior Reserve Champion: Shannon Carrier

Overall Intermediate Champion: Cooper Broussard

Overall Intermediate Reserve Champion: Gretta Forestier

Overall Junior Champion: Elliot Dore

Overall Junior Reserve Champion: Nathan Forestier

• Dairy

Champion: Wyatt Robinson

Reserve Champion: McKayla Corder

• Swine:

Champion Senior Showman: Hunter Miller

Reserve Champion Senior Showman: Greta Manuel

Champion Intermediate Showman: Patrick Schultz

Reserve Champion Showman: Maggie Hebert

Champion Junior Showman: Colt Schultz

Reserve Champion Junior Showman: Camri Primeaux

• Sheep

Overall Senior: Emily Zaunbrecher

Reserve Senior Showman: Laura-Kate Manuel

Grand Intermediate: Sloane Cart

Reserve Champion Intermediate: Owen Cart

Overall Junior: Halle Cart

Reserve Junior Showman: Elliot Dore

• Goat

Overall Goat Showmanship Champion: Vivian Daigle

Reserve Champion: Dustin Zaunbrecher

• Poultry

Broiler Poultry Grand Champion Showman: Braiden Burnette

Broiler Poultry Reserve Champion Showman: Taj Richard

• Rabbit:

Grand Champion Rabbit Showman: Patrick Aton

Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman: Bridget Gorham