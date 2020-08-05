Road, ditch maintenance costs talked

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will consider ways to cut back on road maintenance costs when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The jury’s Road and Bridge Committee Tuesday night discussed getting rid of the parish ditching machines and motor graders and ways to expedite grass cutting in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

While no definite recommendations were made, all three matters were forwarded to the full jury to take up when it meets next Tuesday.

Gordon Ray Morgan said he doesn’t think the parish road crews use the ditching machines enough to warrant having three of them.

Besides, he added, whether due to user error or age of the equipment, Morgan said he feels the parish is spending too much money on maintenance and repair of the machines.

He suggested getting rid of at least two of the ditching machines and replacing them with a “trackhoe” —a small, mobile excavator.

But Michael “Pee Wee” Schexnider, parish road manager, disagreed.

“We use them a lot,” Schexnider told the committee. “They save us a lot of time cleaning ditches.”

Also, he added, the ditching equipment is attached to a tractor and is, therefore, mobile. “If we get a trackhoe, we’re going to need a trailer and another truck to tow it.”

Schexnider said he’s having a problem right now finding operators for the equipment.

Jury President Chance Henry, ex officio member of the committee, suggested a compromise.

“Since they’re so fast, do we need three of them?” he asked. “Could we put just one guy on one ditching machine and rotate him around the parish?”

Henry even suggested polling the jurors to find out who wants to keep a ditching machine at his barn and who doesn’t think it’s a necessary piece of equipment.

Discussion continued for some minutes before Morgan suggested sending the matter to the full jury for consideration.

Turning to motor graders, Schexnider said it takes anywhere from six weeks to two months to grade the approximately 300 miles of gravel roads in the parish.

“That’s if it doesn’t rain and if all our operators are here and if there are no breakdowns,” he added.

“That’s a lot of ‘ifs’,” said A.J. “Jay” Credeur, who recommended contracting that job out to a private business instead of having the parish maintain six motor graders.

“With the rains we’ve been having and our crews working only four days a week — they don’t work on Fridays — there’s no way to get the job done,” he said. “A contractor will work seven days a week to get the job done.”

Credeur suggested a cost comparison. “It could save us some money on labor and materials,” he said.

Schexnider and Secretary-Treasurer Bryan Borill were instructed to compile figures including cost of labor, equipment maintenance and materials (gravel) to be presented to the full jury next Tuesday.

On the topic of grass cutting, Schexnider said he is facing the same problem there as with the ditching machines, lack of personnel.

He pointed out that the parish is responsible for maintaining grass at all of the intersections, along the parish roadsides and on adjudicated properties as well as at the three parish barns.

“We’re cutting as much as we can with what we’ve got,” he said.

No recommendations were made as to grass cutting.

The jury’s Finance Committee received a copy of the parish financial statement reflecting a decrease of about $111,000 in sales tax revenue since January compared to the same time period in 2019.

In a brief special meeting held prior to the regularly scheduled committee meetings, jurors approved the appointments of Steve Doucet and Jamie Bergeron to the board of directors of the Second Ward Drainage District No. 1.

Credeur explained that this normally routine matter had to be handled in haste because two officers of the board, Ricky Venable and Keith Logan, recently resigned “and they’re supposed to have a meeting next week and have no one to preside over it.”