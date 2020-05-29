Rotary Club Vocational Award presented

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Each year the Crowley Rotary Club selects a member of the community who has demonstrated vocational excellence and high ethical standards in the work place and awards him/her with the Rotary Vocational Award. This month’s Vocational Award in a Trade Category was presented, via Zoom, to John William Trahan. In 1981, John set out to follow in the footsteps of his father, Maxie Trahan, and established Maxie’s Paint and Body Shop. Now in its 40th year of operation, John’s shop specializes in auto body repair and refinishing. John has refurbished many antique cars as well, some of which have been featured in local movies. One such vehicle was a beautiful Rolls Royce which was featured in the Paul Newman movie “The Drowning Pool”. John is also an avid sportsman and takes great pride in his fabulous garden. He and his wife Denise Beslin Trahan are active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. They are the parents of two children: Bill, and his wife Lindsay, who are the parents of two daughters, Ainsley and Anna, and their daughter Dr. Claire Ronkartz, and her husband Michael, who also have two daughters, Allie and Catherine. John is the son of the late Maxie and Marie Hebert Trahan of Crowley..