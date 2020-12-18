Rotary Club welcomes Stefanski

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Rep. John Stefanski as guest speaker at their weekly luncheon.

Stefanski briefed the club on what things have been like at the state level during this “unusual year.”

After only one week in session, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they had to leave without getting very much done, he said.

But, they eventually met back together and were able to get a few bills taken care of.

An ensuing special session focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 and hurricane relief.

He then discussed upcoming area projects such as:

• Replacing the Mermentau Bridge (the pontoon bridge) with a permanent bridge. Stefanski noted that they are waiting on DOTD before the project can begin.

• Rice Festival Building renovations.

• Funding for new MLK center in Rayne.

• Installation of round-about in Duson.

• City of Crowley new sewer comminutor.

Stefanski also mentioned sports betting, which was recently passed in most parishes in the state.

No one is exactly sure how it will work and work this coming session is expected to set up rules for sports betting in parishes that voted to approve it.