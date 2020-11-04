Rotary gets Boy Scout update

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Crowley Rotary Club welcomed Iota Boy Scout Leader Brandon Hebert to omform the club with what Troop 64 is doing to stay engaged. Hebert discussed some of the trips the troop has taken and passed around photo albums of their adventures. In addition, Hebert mentioned McGee’s Landing in Henderson, noting that, at the beginning of 2017, the McGee’s property was purchased from the Allemond Family by Louisiana Swamp Base, Inc., a non-profit adventure and conservation program affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America.