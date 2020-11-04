Article Image Alt Text

Rotary gets Boy Scout update

Wed, 11/04/2020 - 3:21pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The Crowley Rotary Club welcomed Iota Boy Scout Leader Brandon Hebert to omform the club with what Troop 64 is doing to stay engaged. Hebert discussed some of the trips the troop has taken and passed around photo albums of their adventures. In addition, Hebert mentioned McGee’s Landing in Henderson, noting that, at the beginning of 2017, the McGee’s property was purchased from the Allemond Family by Louisiana Swamp Base, Inc., a non-profit adventure and conservation program affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020