Sale concludes Jr. Livestock show

It had a much different look from auctions in the past, but Saturday’s Acadia Parish Junior Livestock Sale marked the successful conclusion of a four-day show for parish 4-H and FFA exhibitors.

Buyers were socially distanced in the rodeo area of the Acadia Parish Rice Arena and exhibitors/sellers were masked and without their animals.

Nevertheless, the auction saw 127 buyers signed up to purchase 64 market animals Saturday morning.

The sale, as always, kicked off with the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion animals.

• Winston Frey’s 240-pound Grand Champion Hog drew a top bid of $1,300 from Ralph Frey.

• William Gautraux’s 1,196-pound Grand Champion Steer was sold for $5,000 to Supreme Rice / Mauboules Trust / Cart Cattle Co.

• Laura-Kate Manuel’s 152-pound Grand Champion Lamb was purchased by D&W Feed for $900.

• Rylee Manuel’s 104-pound Grand Champion Goat went for $1,300 to Mr. Gatti’s/Bryant Gielen.

• Greta Manuel’s 218-pound Reserve Champion Hog drew a high bid of $1,200 from Frogco Amphibious Equipment.

• Laura-Kate Manuel’s 128-pound Reserve Champion Lamb sold for $1,000 to Acadia Crawfish.

• Dustin Zaunbrecher’s 111-pound Reserve Champion Goat was purchased by Slemco/Bryan Leonards for $1,100.

• Emily Zaunbrecher’s 1,275-pound Reserve Champion Steer drew $4,000 by MAC Farms.

• Emily Manuel’s 103-pound Reserve Champion Louisiana-Bred Lamb was purchased by Pat Manuel for $1,600.

The 2021 Acadia Parish Junior Livestock Show and Sale took on a very different look overall.

Exhibitors checked in their animals the day of their specific show and took them home that evening. There were also limitations on the numer of people — family and supporters —allowed to attend the shows.

This year’s livestock show featured more than 125 4-H and FFA exhibitors and more than 250 animals from throughout the parish.