Sentencing of Church Point man who shot his own brother delayed until April

The sentencing of a Church Point man who pled guilty to manslaughter in the July 2019 shooting death of his own brother has been delayed until April.

Elvin Moore, 65, of Church Point, entered his plea last October in a 15th Judicial District courtroom in Crowley.

Moore was scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11, and that day Moore’s attorney, David Rubin, requested a continuance. The state did not oppose the request, and the matter was reset for April 9.

On July 26, 2019, Moore was arrested by the Church Point Police Department on a charge of second degree murder. He has been incarcerated in the Acadia Parish Jail since that date.

According to a July 26, 2019 news release from the CPPD, about 4 a.m. on July 26, the department received a call of an ambulance needed at a residence in the 300 block of North Franques Street.

CPPD Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated that when officers arrived at the home, they located Joseph Moore, 68, who was confined to a wheelchair due to previously having his right leg amputated, inside the residence with a single gun shot wound to the chest. Thibodeaux stated that Acadian Ambulance personnel attempted to revive Moore, but they were unsuccessful.

An initial investigation revealed that both men resided at the home where the shooting occurred.

Thibodeaux stated, “At this time, the investigation revealed that the brothers got into a verbal argument which led to the shooting.”

Thibodeaux stated the department’s initial investigation also led to the recovery of a .22 caliber rifle which was used in the shooting.

Moore was arrested at the scene shortly after officers arrived. He was transported to the CPPD, booked and then transported to the Acadia Parish Jail.