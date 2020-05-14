Sex offenders failed to register; APSO, Crime Stoppers seeking

Sex offenders are required by law to register with law enforcement. When a person fails to complete this requirement, they need to be held accountable, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit is asking the public’s help in locating the following fugitives wanted for sex offender registry violations.

• Gerald Arceneaux, white male, 49 years of age, described as being 5 feet, 9 inches in height and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

His last known address is 2379 South Louisiana Highway 13 in Crowley.

Arceneaux is wanted for failure to register and notify as a convicted sex offender and failing to notify of change of address.

• Jimmy Louviere, 49, white male with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5 feet, 7 inches in height and weighs 165 pounds.

His last known address is 293 Ray Lejeune Road in Jennings.

Louviere is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender and notify change of address and failing to register by providing false information.

• Martelle Mouton, black male, 36 years of age described as being 5 feet, 4 inches in height, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is 127 Public Road in Rayne.

Mouton is wanted for failure to register and notify as a convicted sex offender and failure to notify of change of address.

Anyone with any information regarding these fugitives is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.