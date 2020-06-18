Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers ask help locating Kaplan fugitive

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help to locate Brandon Joseph Broussard.

Broussard is described as a white male, 31 years of age, 5 feet, 11 inches in height and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 203 N. Foote Ave. in Kaplan.

Broussard was captured on video surveillance removing parts from industrial equipment at a local business. Broussard is wanted for theft over $25,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The value of this loss is over $42,000.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Broussard, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.