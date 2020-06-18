Article Image Alt Text

Brandon Broussard

Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers ask help locating Kaplan fugitive

Thu, 06/18/2020 - 3:19pm
CROWLEY

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help to locate Brandon Joseph Broussard.
Broussard is described as a white male, 31 years of age, 5 feet, 11 inches in height and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 203 N. Foote Ave. in Kaplan.
Broussard was captured on video surveillance removing parts from industrial equipment at a local business. Broussard is wanted for theft over $25,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The value of this loss is over $42,000.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Broussard, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020