Sheriff’s Office investigating recent vehicle burglaries north of Crowley

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary that occurred on Aug. 15 at approximately 3 a.m. in Gents Park Subdivision north of Crowley.

Two subjects were captured on video surveillance on Jimmy Drive in a light- colored vehicle. The suspects reportedly entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a semi-automatic handgun.

A short time later the subjects were again captured on video on Joseph Drive where they reportedly attempted to gain entry into a vehicle and a camper.

The suspects then entered the same light-colored vehicle and fled the area.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.