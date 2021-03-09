Sheriff: Community’s help needed to curb gun violence

In the past year, Acadia Parish has seen a spike in gun violence, especially among young people.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson is asking the community to step up and act as a witness and share information about these cases with law enforcement and district attorneys.

“We’re just in the beginning of March and just in our judicial district we’ve seen a lot of gun violence,” said Gibson. “(Wednesday) we had gun violence against law enforcement officers and involving law enforcement.”

Gibson said that most of these crimes are committed by young individuals between the ages of 15 and 25 years old who are in possession of illegal firearms.

As an attempt to address the issue, deputies are patrolling the streets more, working to control the number of illegal firearms in the parish.

“But you’re not going to see a matter of this violence really reducing until we show those who are doing it that we mean business,” said Sheriff Gibson.

“For a little while now, we have been prevented from prosecuting crimes because of Supreme Court orders, COVID and so forth,” added District Attorney for the 15th Judicial District, Donald Landry. “So we haven’t been able to move a lot of jury trials.”

But starting on April 1, prosecutors will be able to bring gun violence cases back to trial. Landry is hopeful that the trials will help reduce the crimes.

“Because the message will be out there that if you commit a crime with guns, or any violent crime, you are going to go to court,” Landry said. “Right now, some people are just sitting back because they know they don’t have to go to court.”

While the presence of the trials in court will help bring realistic consequences to those who commit the crimes, the sheriff says that what they really need is community involvement.

“We really do need the public’s assistance in what they see,” Gibson said. “A lot of folks live in the communities in which these crimes are happening, and they may not want to be involved in reporting them, but it’s very important if we want to stop this.”