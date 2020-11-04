Sheriff lists narcotics arrests

Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following narcotics arrests in Acadia Parish:

• Marcus Blanchard, 39, of Prairieville: possession of heroin, possession of mehtamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

• Blaine Breaux, 23, of Crowley: distribution of marijuana; distribution of cocaine.

• Antonia Brooks, 24, of Crowley: proceeds from drug offense; distribution of crack cocaine; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Joshua Fuselier, 26, of Roanoke: distribution of heroin; distribution of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds of controlled dangerous substances.

• Candance LeJeune, 56, of Scott: possession of buprenorphine.

• Frank Leopaul, 25, of Rayne: possession of marijuana; possession of THC; illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

• Chad Steele, 45, of Crowley: possession of mathamphetamine.

• Shunraira Stevens, 22, of Crowley: possession of alprazolam.

• Kalehm Thibodeaux, 35, of Rayne: possession of methamphetamine.

• Amber Vincent, 36, of Crowley: possession with intent to cistribute alprazolam; illegal carrying of a weapon.

• Heather Vincent, 38, of Rayne: possession of alprazolam.

• Dimitri Williams, 28, of Church Point: possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute ecstasy; proceeds from drug offense; distribution of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone; possession of drug paraphernalia.