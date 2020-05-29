SLCC names June interim chancellor

Vincent June, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, has been appointed interim chancellor at South Louisiana Community College.

Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan announced the appointment in a message to the South Louisiana Community College faculty, staff and students.

“I am pleased that Dr. June has agreed to lead SLCC on an interim basis. … He is very knowledgeable of the greater Acadiana region. We believe he is a good fit during this transition period,” Sullivan said in an issued statement.

“In the meantime, I ask that you fully support Dr. June in his new role and remain focused on the mission and continue providing first-rate service to our students and the communities we serve.”

He said the decision was made in consultation with the LCTCS Board of Supervisors. The decision for a permanent replacement will follow after the president and board determine their next steps.

June, a south Florida native, joined SLCC in 2016 and has 25 years of higher education experience, including 17 years as the chief student affairs-enrollment officer at Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida A&M and Georgia Perimeter College. He said Wednesday that the position may last as long as a year but no longer.

He briefly served as an interim president at Georgia Perimeter when the president there was ill.

He earned a bachelor’s in business and economics from Florida A&M, and an MBA and doctorate in educational leadership and student affairs at Washington State University.

Vincent, 50, returned to campus last week as SLCC entered Phase 1 of its reopening with just essential workers on campus. He said enrollment will be online this summer and enrollment is up slightly over last year’s numbers.

He said SLCC would return to fall enrollment in hybrid classes — part online, part in the classroom. He said if there is a second wave of infections in the pandemic, SLCC would be better positioned to return to online classes by starting in the hybrid format.

June replaces former Chancellor Natalie Harder, who resigned to take the president’s job at Coker University in South Carolina. Harder had been chancellor for eight years.