Social media workshop held

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce hosted a social media workshop where businesses were explained the importance of having a social media footprint and how to set-up and manage a business page. Among those in attendance were Angie Trahan - Cajun Fitness; Bryan Comeaux - South Central Insurance; Marietta Sikat- Chamber Vice-President/ Robert’s Cove Germanfest; Cynthia Oliver - Board Member; Ann Babineaux and Cassidy Duhon – Hand To Hand Community Center; Denise Brignac - Fireworks Warehouse; Eulalie Cormier- Southside Cajun Kitchen; Adelyn Autin – Chamber of Rayne junior intern; Ethan Eddy - UL student and intern for Martha Royer; and Jennifer Autin – Business Development Coordinator/Rayne Chamber of Commerce. The class was facilitated by Jennifer Autin with the content designed by board member Michele Veillon. Attendees also enjoyed a light lunch donated by Veillon and were able to network after the event.