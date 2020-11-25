Solid waste pick-up schedule altered for Thanksgiving

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 1:12pm
ACADIA PARISH

Waste Connections, Inc., the parish solid waste collection contractor, has announced a change in schedule for Thanksgiving.
For residents living in the parish who normally have garbage picked up on Thursday, their garbage will be collected on Friday, Nov. 27.
Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Friday will have pick-up on Saturday, Nov. 28.
All residents are encouraged to have carts at roadside the night before the scheduled pickup.
Regular garbage schedule will resume Monday, Nov. 30.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020