Stating their cases

Presented by the Crowley and Rayne chambers of commerce, the Candidates Forum held Tuesday night answered many questions voters had regarding both candidates. Organizers for the event and the candidates included, from left, Crowley Chamber President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux, Crowley Chamber Chairwoman Cindy Miller, candidate Jay Suire, moderator Troy Breaux, candidate John Stefanski and Crowley Chamber Board members Lee Lawrence, Jill Habetz and Trenton Leonards.