Article Image Alt Text

Students receive school packets to complete semester

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:50pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Rayne High School students received learning packets on Monday and Tuesday, April 27 and 28, in the school’s front circle drive to complete studies for the 2019-2020 school year as the campus remains closed for the remainder of the session due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which has basically closed down most of the nation. As noted in photo, teachers and staff members were busy preparing and distributing packets for each grade level as students drove through the school’s front circle drive. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020