Super Bowl winner

Mary T. Broussard of Crowley is the winner of the Crowley Post-Signal’s Super Bowl Contest for correctly choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The contest was sponsored by the Crowley Post-Signal and these local businesses: Gatti’s Pizza, Bank of Commerce and Trust Company, Dairy Queen, Coleman’s Sausage & Specialty Meats, the Crowley agents at Farm Bureau Insurance, PJ’s Grill, Don Shetler Chevrolet, Planet Nutrition, Inc. and Shop Rite/Tobacco Plus.