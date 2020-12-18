Superintendent explains APSS COVID measures to Rotarians

The Acadia Parish School System, like those across the nation, has faced many challenges brought on by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Acadia Superintendent Scott Richard told members of the Rotary Club of Crowley of some of those challenges when he spoke recently.

Richard began by praising the staff of the school district “for going above and beyond duties that their jobs normally entail through out the hurricanes and COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It is these employees that keep the school system functional and open,” he said.

Richard reiterated that the pandemic is a serious situation, noting that on March 13 — when schools were shut down — the state had 26 cases on record and now (Dec. 15) the state has 270,000 cases and 7,000 deaths.

The school system began the 2020-21 school year planning to be flexible. “We would adjust and not make concrete plans to allow for flexibility,” he said.

Some of the things the district did in preparation of beginning the school year included:

• Moved the calendar start date back until after Labor Day.

• Acquired and distributed electronic devices to all students/teachers.

• Acquired sanitation devices and sanitation solutions.

• Modified the nutrition program by feeding some students in the classroom in order to maintain static groups.

• Modified curriculums by moving to integrate technology into daily lessons.

“Thankfully, schools have not been ‘super spreader’ areas as feared at the beginning of the pandemic,” he said, crediting that to the use of extra sanitation measures.

Richard then thanked the area healthcare staff, Dr. Tina Stefanski and area doctors “for their valuable support of the district during these unprecedented times.”

Virtual learning was a new platform that the Acadia system offered this school year.

Richard told Rotarians the district had been looking into establishing a virtual program to offer to their students. However, the pandemic sped up the process with about 3,000 students enrolling prior to the school year. About 900 students are still attending school virtually.

The district implemented a “phased approach” to beginning the school year, with kindergarten through fifth grade students attending everyday; sixth through eighth grade attending on an “A/B” schedule until Nov. 9; and ninth through 12th graders utilizing the “A/B” schedule until Dec. 7.

Richard stressed that he believes that it is important that students attend in-person schooling daily but reminded parents, teachers and students not to let their guards down just because school is back in session.