Suspect in Crowley shooting arrested Monday in Alexandria

A woman police believe is responsible for firing several shots into an occupied residence is in jail under a $1 million bond.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard reported that LaQuaishia LaHaveen Johnson, 22, of New Iberia, was arrested Monday in connection with the Sept. 6 incident in Crowley.

Broussard said members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Taskforce located and apprehended Johnson, also known as “Kosha,” in Alexandria.

Police say Johnson fired multiple shots into a residence in the 800 block of North Avenue F just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. The residence was occupied by several women and children at the time of the shooting.

Johnson has been extradited back to Acadia Parish and has been charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $200,000 on each count.

Johnson was also charged on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery with child endangerment. Bond on that charge was set at $5,000.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234; or CPD Detective Rashawn Washington at 788-4139.