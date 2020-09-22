Suspect sought in Rayne shooting

A man shot in broad daylight along one of Rayne’s busiest roadways Monday died on the way to the hospital.

Rayne Police were called to the intersection of The Boulevard and Arceneaux Drive just after noon Monday in response to calls of shot fired.

Officers arrived to find 38-year-old Dalvin Washington had been shot in the arm and in the back.

Washington was taken by ambulance to Lafayette General Hospital. He died en route.

Surveillance video from a nearby residence on Arceneaux Drive captured the shooting.

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said an arrest warrant has been issued charging Trey J. Prejean, 27, with second-degree murder.

At press time, Prejean was still at large.

Witnesses at the scene said Washington was not a resident of Arceneaux Drive but was there visiting two of his children who live there with their mother.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and processed the scene Monday afternoon and the investigation is continuing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Prejean, they are urged to contact the Rayne Police Department at 337-334-4215 or call an anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Callers could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Prejean.