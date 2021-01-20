Article Image Alt Text

Suspects arrested for two recent Rayne hotel robberies

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 5:46pm
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

RAYNE - On Tuesday, Jan. 12, detectives with the Rayne Police Department arrested two suspects in reference to the armed robberies which occurred on December 14 and 28 at the Best Western Rayne Inn.
Shaniqua Clark, 32, and Lamar Anthony Champ, 37, who both reside at 471 West Harmon Street in Church Point, were each charged with two counts of armed robbery.
Clark was employed by Best Western at the time of the offenses and was the on-duty clerk for both incidents.
Both suspects are being held at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department Jail pending bond.

