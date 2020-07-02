Article Image Alt Text

Suspects sought in home invasion; gunshots fired

Thu, 07/02/2020 - 12:05pm
CROWLEY

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a home invasion that occurred at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, in the 100 block of Paulette Lane, north of Crowley.
The two individuals, described as black males wearing hooded sweatshirts, gained entry into the residence by kicking in a side door. Once inside the residence, the suspects fired several rounds into a room where the victims were barricaded. One of the victims sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The individuals fled and were seen driving a white car.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020