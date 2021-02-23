Teens injured in highway shooting

Two teens have been injured in the second vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Acadia Parish in two days.

This incident occurred early Sunday on Louisiana Highway 35 between Branch and Church Point, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Gibson said the teens were traveling north on La. 35 just before midnight when another vehicle approached and passed them. As it passed, shots were fired, and the two teens were injured.

Both were wounded. Their injuries are described as not life-threatening, the sheriff says.

After the shooting, the second vehicle continued on, he said.

On Thursday of last week, shots were fired from a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 into another vehicle that was also traveling eastbound near mile marker 72, west of Crowley.

There were four occupants in the victim vehicle — two adults and two juveniles. One of the adults in the vehicle was injured.

If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, they are asked to call Acadia Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8477 or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8700.