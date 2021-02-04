Tension flares at Morse meeting

An agenda revision to discuss “policing issues” led to tense moments at a recent meeting of the Morse village council.

Police Chief Jason Coats was not present at the meeting. Officials said he had not been to a council meeting since June 2020.

The controversy stems from last summer when former Assistant Chief Mikey Racca was suspended from the force.

Racca claimed he was suspended because he questioned whether Coats’ father-in-law, Dallas Richard, was commissioned with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Racca also claims that he has not yet received his suspension papers.

Coats contends that Racca resigned, according to the village attorney, although in an audio recording the chief can be heard asking for Racca’s gear and stating that he is suspended.

Mayor Ray Richard said Thursday that he does not know why Racca left the department.

“I don’t get in Jason’s police department business,” he said. “All I do is give Jason a budget. What happened is between them two.”

The situation at the village hall further deteriorated when Coats’ father-in-law showed up after the meeting adjourned.

Dallas Richard was accused of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy last summer by riding around on a four-wheeler decked out with lights and sheriff badge stickers.

Richard responded by saying he could put anything he wanted on his four-wheeler, including “a sticker of a (racial slur) hanging by a noose.”

Reiterating that those comments were made after the meeting had adjourned, Mayor Richard said, “Our town is much better than this episode. The village of Morse is not what happened here last night. I don’t want it to go out that we are some kind of racist town. We’re not.”

The mayor also took particular offense to an area TV news reporter who said his “body language told a story in and of itself as his hands were shaking” when the council began discussion.

“I have a disease, Essential Tremors which is similar to Parkinson’s,” the mayor explained. “I didn’t like that at all, them criticizing and making fun of me.”

Additional video and audio recordings appear to have Coats using a racial slur to describe a woman and the chief and another officer abusing police equipment.

Residents also accused the chief and another officer of targeting people by writing tickets, some outside the corporate limits of the village.

In a statement Thursday, Coats explained that he has been unable to attend council meetings due to his business, “since I am not a full-time chief.”

Calling the incident at the council meeting “unfortunate,” the chief continued, “I cannot answer for the actions of others, but I can assure you that I am not of the caliber to make racial or sexual slurs. I am rather confused at the alleged recording because I do not recall that conversation and I know I would have remembered that.

“With that being said, since taking office my officers and I have reduced the crime rate within the village by 90 percent, often going weeks without a 911 call compared to daily before I took office.

“I have always attempted to provide the citizens of the village of Morse with the best possible police protection and service I can and I will continue to do my job as best as I can.”