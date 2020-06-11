Theft of lawnmower, trailer investigated by Sheriff’s Office

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the felony theft of a lawn mower and trailer from the 4200 block of Ebenezer Road, south of Crowley.

The incident occurred at approximately midnight on June 5.

The mower (at right) is described as a 2016 John Deere Zero-Turn model Z970R, painted black. However, there are areas showing the original green paint.

The trailer is a black, 2016 14-foot single-axle utility trailer with a drop gate.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model full size SUV, light in color with a dark top. The passenger side head and tail lights were inoperable.

The vehicle was last observed heading south on Ebenezer Road.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.