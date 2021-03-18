Thefts being investigated

SUBMITTED PHOTOS

On March 13, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a theft of a tractor that occurred on JE Pelton Road in Branch The tractor is described as an early 1980s model Yanmar 220 Tractor that was recently painted green with a 50-inch Pioneer Grooming mower. The tractor also had a solar panel wired on the front to power a light bar. Above are actual photographs of the tractor (at left, before it was painted) along with the grooming mower. Anyone with information should contact Det. Chris Roberts at 337-788-8726.