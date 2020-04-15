Three O’Clock Project to provide meals to Acadia Parish children

Acadia Parish children will have an opportunity to receive 10 meals on Friday, April 17, through a partnership between the Three O’Clock Project and the Healthy Acadia Alliance.

Lunch and breakfast for an entire week will be handed out from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rice Festival Building, 717 W. Mill St., Crowley

Meals also will be handed out from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 114 Bienvenu St., Church Point; and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Civic Center Ballroom, 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne.

A guardian may pick up meals for children in need.

Having a hand in making this possible for the children of Acadia Parish are the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the mayors of Crowley, Rayne and Church Point, the Louisiana Department of Education, Acadiana VOAD, Acadia Parish Schools, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.