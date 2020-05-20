Tornado victim ID’d by Sheriff’s Office

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 4:56pm
CHURCH POINT

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the lone victim of Sunday night’s storm in Church Point as 27-year-old Latreka Dominick.
Dominick’s brother says she was killed when a strong wings ripped the home she shared with her brother and mother off of the ground and threw it over 100 feet away. He says Dominick had Down Syndrome and was asleep when the tornado hit their home.
The Sheriff’s Office says Dominick was the only person killed during the storm.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020