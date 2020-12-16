Article Image Alt Text

Toys for Tots distribution

Wed, 12/16/2020 - 10:44am
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The Acadia Parish ASSIST Agency recently worked as a distribution center for the Marines’ Toys for Tots drive. Parents of children needing extra help with Christmas gifts applied earlier this year and picked up their bags of goodies this week. Those ASSIST Agency employees working as “Santa’s helpers” include, first row from left, Tronda Glodd and Mardessa Poydras; second row from left, includes, Jimmie Wilson, Alma Sinclair and Kerry Stutes.

