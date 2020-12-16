Toys for Tots distribution

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Acadia Parish ASSIST Agency recently worked as a distribution center for the Marines’ Toys for Tots drive. Parents of children needing extra help with Christmas gifts applied earlier this year and picked up their bags of goodies this week. Those ASSIST Agency employees working as “Santa’s helpers” include, first row from left, Tronda Glodd and Mardessa Poydras; second row from left, includes, Jimmie Wilson, Alma Sinclair and Kerry Stutes.