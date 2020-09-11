Traditions being upheld in Rayne following Hurricane Laura

RAYNE - Very few people in our area know the tradition of honoring our country, by the raising and lowering of our flag. This tradition is being upheld daily by those who have came from far and wide to assist those in need.

During this time of dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, the City of Rayne has been a key staging area for multiple relief support services. One of these services is security that is being provided by The VRP Group.

The VRP Group is a national security organization providing the essential needs of protecting large facilities, as well as family homes and businesses, in addition to the men and women who have left their homes to come to provide aid.

This highly trained group of ex-military take their jobs as seriously as the oaths they took to protect the people they serve.

Each morning and evening at a precise time, these men will assemble, then march out to the flag pole in front of the Rayne Civic Center. There, they hoist or retrieve the colors. It is a very solemn time, and the whole area becomes quiet and all in attendance are at attention for those brief few minutes.

Watching the care and respect given to the proper furling of our flag, for the day, gives one a renewal of spirit for our country.

Given the opportunity to be a spectator for this daily event was a real honor. My wife Cheryl and I accompanied Rayne’s Mayor, Chuck Robichaux, and his wive Peggy. Witnessing this left us with a renewed sense of pride and respect for our flag and country.

To these men and women who serve in every capacity of our military, police, fire and first responders, we thank you. We encourage everyone to offer them the respect and thanks they so richly deserve.

We are fortunate to have the members of The VRP Group with us in South Louisiana. We thank them for keeping honor and tradition alive. They have come from all parts of our great nation to work with our state and local law enforcement. They have one goal -- protecting us and everyone involved with the post-Laura events and work.

Vertus is an international provider of high-risk protective services, leading-edge training, strategic consulting, and logistical support. As part of VRP Group’s corporate umbrella, including domestic-security affiliates Regius Investigative & Protective Services and Praesidium Security, the Vertus team strongly stands out as providers of adaptable, socially conscious, and responsive solutions for high-profile clients spanning the globe.

The breadth and depth of Vertus’ services allows dynamically assembled teams to serve the specific needs of government entities, military, law enforcement, corporations, campuses, healthcare facilities, and civilians. Vertus is the strategic vision of highly qualified security experts including former Military, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Community Special Operators. Institutions worldwide know they can trust Vertus for the highest level of effectual support in any situation.