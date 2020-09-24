Article Image Alt Text

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is offering a $1,000 reward to information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the theft of this trailer and roofing material.

Trailer thief sought by APSO, Crime Stoppers

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:57pm
CROWLEY

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the recent theft of a utility trailer loaded with roofing material.
This theft occurred the night of Sept. 16 in the 400 block of Lovell Street near Crowley.
The stolen trailer is described as a 2006 20-foot flatbed utility trailer, black in color.
The trailer was loaded with 105 bundles of Hillsboro Cambridge slate shingles, four rolls of DuPont Tyvek roof protection, and bronze-colored aluminum flashing.
The total value of this theft — trailer and contents — is approximately $10,000.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

