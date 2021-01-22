Trial in C.P. shooting pushed back to April

The trial of a Church Point teenager in the shooting death of another Church Point teen has been reset for April 12.

Nicholas W. Ardoin, 18, had been scheduled to be tried on Feb. 1 in connection with the Nov. 2, 2020, shooting of 14-year-old Trey’kwan Butler.

Motions for the trial had been set for Jan. 14. The motions in the trial have also been reset and will be heard on Feb. 25.

Ardoin, who was arrested the day following the incident, Nov. 3, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Ardoin was initially charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, but one of the attempted second-degree murder charges was amended following the victim’s death on Nov. 3.

Ardoin was arraigned on the charges on Nov. 13 and entered a plea of not guilty. He will be represented by public defender Brian T. Langford of Crowley.

The trial is set to be prosecuted by Burton Guidry. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

On Nov. 6, Cameron Byers, 16, also of Church Point, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was also charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Byers’ trial is also set for April 12. He will be tried as an adult and represented by Alfred Boustany with Boustany Law Firm. Byers has yet to enter a plea due to a pending court date.

The trial is also set to be prosecuted by Guidry. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, the Bill of Indictment against Ardoin and Byers also lists two charges of attempted second-degree murder of a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. Ardoin and Byers were both booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

The shooting occurred in the city limits of Church Point. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Church Point Police Department, conducted an investigation into the incident. Investigators determined two victims were shot at multiple times by a pair of suspects while walking. Butler was struck and was transported by air to an area hospital.