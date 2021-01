LSN PHOTO / Claudette Olivier

On Dec. 30, turkeys donated by Big G Kans and Big G Bail Bonds were distributed to the needy in Acadia Parish. Pictured, from left, are Daniel Thomas and Joann Guillory Thomas, representing Big G Kans and Big G Bail Bonds, Church Point Piggly Wiggly worker Jacque Leger and Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux.