UL Lafayette ranked in top 19% by Princeton Review

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is among the top 19 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges for undergraduate education, according to The Princeton Review.

Editors of the guidebook for prospective college students examined more than 2,000 public and private colleges and universities in the U.S. to compile its 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges.”

The guide does not rank schools from 1 to 386. It evaluated academic programs and life on college campuses based on results of surveys of more than 143,000 students. Profiles of each school are also included.

“Since 1992, our goal in publishing college rankings – and our ongoing mission at The Princeton Review – is to help students find, get accepted to, and thrive at the colleges best for them,” said Robert Franek, the guidebook’s editor-in-chief.

Dr. DeWayne Bowie, UL Lafayette’s vice president for Enrollment Management, said the resource is “especially valuable for people making decisions about where to attend college because the information is provided by students.”

“Their assessments give prospective students advice from a distinctive group of voices – others who recently faced similar choices in determining where to enroll,” Bowie said.

Survey respondents cited academic offerings and diligent faculty members, and the quality of campus and community life among reasons they chose UL Lafayette.

The importance the University places on community service, extracurricular activities, inclusion and diversity, and access to cultural events such as Festival Acadiens et Créoles and Festival International de Louisiane were also key considerations.

The Princeton Review is an educational services company known for its tutoring, test-prep courses, books, and other student resources.

It is not affiliated with Princeton University.

This is the 29th edition of its “Best Colleges” guide.

View a complete list of school profiles and rankings at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings?rankings=best-386-colleges.