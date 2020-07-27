United Way announces 2020-21 grant cycle

United Way of Acadiana has announced plans to invest $440,000 during the 2020-2021 grant cycle into community programs created and administered by regional nonprofits.

Twenty-eight programs will be funded through PACT (Plan of Action for Community Transformation) United, a competitive, community-wide initiative focused on United Way of Acadiana’s three focus areas of education, earnings and essentials.

Founded in 2008, United Way of Acadiana’s PACT United provides grants to organizations focused on helping more children graduate from high school, building financial stability in hard working families, and ensuring that neighbors meet their basic needs.

Since the previous 2018-2020 grant cycle, the time period for funding has transitioned from two years to one, allowing more organizations more frequent opportunities to apply and, in the wake of COVID-19, a chance for programs to recalibrate as circumstances change.

“The PACT United is an opportunity for United Way of Acadiana to collaborate with and assist organizations that are making great things happen in our communities,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, President/CEO of United Way of Acadiana.

2020-2021 PACT United Grant Award Recipients for Earnings include:

• ASSIST Agency: Financial Counseling/IDA

• Faith House of Acadiana: Economic Empowerment for Battered Women

• Junior Achievement of Acadiana: Virtual Finance Park

• VITA Volunteer Instructors Teaching Adults: Literacy Works

• 2020-2021 PACT United Grant Award Recipients for Education include:

• 16th Judicial District, Family Service Division: Early Intervention Program

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana: Mentoring for Success

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana: Blueprint for Impact - Making Every Hour Count

• Empowering the Community for Excellence: ETCFE Tutoring Program

• Evangeline Area Council, Boy Scouts of America: Scout Reach

• Faith House of Acadiana: Ready Readers

• Family Tree Information, Education, & Counseling Center: Best Moms and Best Dads

• Hearts of Hope - Lafayette: I Have a Voice

• New Hope Community Development of Acadiana: After School Mentoring Program

• New Hope Community Development of Acadiana: Summer Program

• St. Martin Parish School Board: Access to Care

• St. Martin Parish School Board: Telehealth for Tots

• Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park: Folk Arts Teen Advisory Council

• VITA Volunteer Instructors Teaching Adults: Keys to Success

2020-2021 PACT United Grant Award Recipients for Essentials include:

• Acadia Council on Aging: Home Delivered Nutrition Program

• Acadiana Outreach Center: The Lighthouse for Families

• ASSIST Agency: Emergency Assistance

• Catholic Charities of Acadiana: Emily House

• Catholic Charities of Acadiana: FoodNet

• Catholic Charities of Acadiana: Homeless Prevention and Diversion at Msgr. Sigur Center

• Catholic Charities of Acadiana: St. Joseph Shelter for Men

• Faith House of Acadiana: Shelter Program

• Lafayette Council on Aging: Meals on Wheels

• Second Harvest Food Bank: Feeding Acadiana “Each program selected for the grant moves us in the right direction by combating obstacles that hinder the success of area children and the prosperity of local families.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationships with local nonprofits not only through PACT funding, but by providing enrichment opportunities, volunteer mobilization frameworks, and connections that will lay the foundation for collective impact efforts.”

The next opportunity to apply for a PACT United grant is January of 2021, according to United Way officials.

All 501(c)(3) organizations are encouraged to learn more about application guidelines at www.UnitedWayofAcadiana.org/pactgrants or by calling (337) 706-1230.