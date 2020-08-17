Voters OK propositions across Acadia

All three propositions on ballots in Acadia Parish were approved in elections held Saturday.

Voters in Estherwood unanimously approved a proposition to sell the village’s natural gas distribution utility sytem and grant franchise to CenterPoint Energy.

Roughly 18 percent of the 500 registered voters in the village turned out to vote 89-0 in favor of the proposal.

A tax renewal for the Fourth Ward Drainage District No. 1 gained little interest with only a little more than 5 percent of the registered voters casting ballots.

The 6.32-mill property tax was renewed by a vote of 23-14, or 62 percent to 38 percent.

The millage, beginning with the year 2021 and ending in 2030 is expected to generate approximately $51,000 annually to be used for acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works in the district.

In a dual-parish vote, voters approved a 10-year, 10-mill voted to help fund construction of a new hospital in the Acadia-St. Landry Hospital Service District by a 2-1 margin.

Voters in both parishes gave a thumbs up to the project by a combined 986 to 441, or 69 percent for and 31 percent against.

In the precincts voting in Acadia, the measure passed with a vote of 861 to 373, or 70 percent to 30 percent.

In the St. Landry area, 125 voters were in favor of the millage with 68 casting votes against, or 65 percent for to 35 percent opposed.

Voter turnout was 19.3 percent in Acadia Parish and 8.9 percent in St. Landry.

ASLH CEO Cindy Walters said, “We are very excited. Now the real work begins. This (the election) was just one hurdle (in the process), now that we’ve got the backing from the community. We needed to know where the community stood on things. It’s a new day at Acadia St. Landry Hospital.”

Walters and several of the hospital’s board members, a few physicians, area police jurors and Church Point city council members were together when the voting results were announced Saturday night.

“Everyone’s minds are now on design, and everyone’s got comments on what the new hospital will look like,” Walters added, laughing

She continued, “We want to thank the community, everybody, for their many, many years of support. The community has always supported Acadia St. Landry Hospital.”

The new tax will begin this year and end in 2029. Funds generated will be “for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping, maintaining and/or operating new and existing hospital, health care and related facilities ... and recruiting physicians and other healthcare professionals.”

The new tax is “in lieu of and replacing” the existing 7.64-mill proposition currently levied.

In addition to funds generated by the proposed millage, the plan to cover the cost of the hospital also includes a $24 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan; $5 million in new market tax credits; and a $2.12 million local bank loan.

The proposed site for the hospital is on Louisiana Highway 35, just south of the Church Point Wholesale facility. The 17-acre tract is already owned by the hospital.

The planned hospital will be double the size of the current facility, an increase from 35,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet.

The current hospital facility is 52-years-old. The hospital is licensed for 30 beds, offering inpatient services, a swing-bed program, behavioral health program, diagnostics, six physicians on staff, respiratory and rehabilitation therapy, ground and air transport.

ASLH is one of 27 critical access hospitals in the state.

(Church Point News Editor Claudette Olivier contributed to this story.)