Water service to be interrupted for some Church Point residents

The Town of Church Point will be making repairs to a main water line which will result in service interruption for some customers

Public Works Director Jonathan Murphy says that residents on East Plaquemine Street starting from North Beaugh Street and on the side streets (from the Station Lounge to just past North Brasseaux Street) should be prepared for their water service to be interrupted.

The interruption will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday (today). Crews will be repairing a main water line which could see service out for around three to four hours.

Once the main line has been repaired those customers affected will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.