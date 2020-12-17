Water, sewer rates focus of Rayne council

The Rayne City Council will delay adjusting any water and/or sewer user rates until the audited financials for the 2019-2020 fiscal year are completed.

“Both the water and sewer rates need an annual analysis by the committee,” said Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux. “But, it would make sense to wait and do them both at the same time when we have all the data for a full evaluation.

“The water analysis is done towards the end of the year, while the sewer rate (analysis) is done in the summer. It just makes more sense to complete both in April of 2021 or during the earliest possible month after the 2019-2020 audit report.”

All council members were in agreement, but Alderman-at-Large Lendell “Pete” Babineaux asked that the council receive the analysis at least 30 days before any changes would be made.

“I feel we, as a council, should be aware of any changes that are coming up,” Babineaux said. “We should be informed so we can answer our constituents if any questions arise. We just want to be a part of the process.”

Robichaux guaranteed the council would be provided the analysis with any and all questions answered but added that he feels the council would place itself in a “bad position to negotiate” whether the rates would drop or rise.

“We don’t want the rates to rise, we never want that for anyone,” Robichaux explained. “We have to make adjustments by the numbers. We may not have an increase for years, and I hope that’s the case. But, after 10 years of no rate increases, one was bound to happen.

“This Council realized that was the only way for our city to basically become legal in the eyes of the state.”

Alderman James “Jimmy” Fontenot asked if the council could have a monthly report comparing revenue to expenses in the water and sewer user funds.

“With the new program the city now has, shouldn’t we have an ongoing report of the ratio?” he asked.

City Clerk Annette Curtrera, however, noted that, in order to receive an accurate final analysis, “all the factors must be available.”

“There are many factors that are needed for the analysis, and all those factors are not available until the end of the fiscal year,” Curtrera said. “A monthly report would not be accurate and would benefit no one.”

Fontenot also recommended decreasing the new water rate for the city’s business and industries.

Robichaux responded with statistics from a rate study prepared by Todd Abshire with the Louisiana Rurura Water Association, Water Circuit Rider.

The Water Circuit Rider program is funded by National Rural Water Association through USDA-Rural Development. LRWA has three Water Circuit Riders covering the state providing technical assistance to water system personnel on the daily operations of their system.

“With Todd’s rate study, if we decrease the commercial and industrial rates, the city would incur a loss of revenue, resulting in the a ratio below the mandated 1.10 rate. This would force us to adjust the residential rate, and we don’t want our citizens to pick up that burden,” Robichaux said.

“The city can’t operate in a loss, as mandated by the state, and we can’t force the people of our city on fixed incomes to pay more.”

Abshire’s study also notes, “The City of Rayne is projected to have a budget surplus and operate within its proposed budget, while re-investing taxpayer money into the water system for much needed rehabilitation.

“If the City of Rayne would lower the commercial and industrial rate to answer to these few complaints, the residential rate would have to be raised to $16 (from the current $5.25) for the first 3,000 gallons and $4 (from the current $2.62) for every thousand gallons of consumption thereafter.

This would equate to an increase of 304 percent for the first 3,000 gallons and 153 percent every thousand gallons of consumption thereafter.

“As a reminder,” Robichaux said, “the burden would rest squarely on the shoulders of 3,285 residential customers (households) to bear the brunt of this increase, as opposed to 336 combined commercial and industrial customers, who are able to generate revenue to offset this increase.”