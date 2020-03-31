Woman alerts Crowley store clerk; kidnapping, theft suspect arrested

An Indiana man was arrested after a woman reportedly alerted a store clerk in Acadia Parish that she needed help.

On Sunday, the Jefferson David Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Acadia Sheriff’s office to be on the lookout for a company van on Interstate 10 believed to be involved in a kidnapping, according to JDSO Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

At 4:30 p.m. deputies saw a van fitting the description westbound on I-10. The van exited at the Roanoke exit and was stopped at Peto’s truck stop where the driver arrested, according to Ivey.

The van had been reported stolen out of Fort Worth, Texas. Deputies discovered the driver was an employee of the company reporting the van stolen.

Terrence Dshaun McKinstry, 47, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with possession of stolen things and second-degree kidnapping.

A female passenger in the van that had reportedly alerted a store clerk in the Crowley area that she needed help. Deputies were told by the female that she had been held against her will for the past five months by McKinstry.

Ivey said she told investigators she had been beaten, threatened and held by McKinstry in Kenner.

McKinstry is held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail with no bond.