Article Image Alt Text

Work begins on new Martin Luther King Center

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 5:47pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

WORK BEGINS ON NEW MLK CENTER - City employees were busy Monday morning removing lumber of the former pavilion that served Clark Pool and the park area through the years. The property, located near the corner of Lyman Avenue and MLK Drive of Gossen Memorial Park, is the future site of the new Martin Luther King Center. Work is scheduled to begin this week on the relocation of the main sewer line for the new construction. The project is projected to have a total cost of $537,000 (state grant of $325,000 with balance provided by city funding) which will include a new MLK Center, concrete parking area with handicapped area, and handicapped-assessable front round-about. Bids are now being accepted for the project. The present-day MLK Center is still being used until the ribbon is cut on the new center. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021