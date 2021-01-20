Work begins on new Martin Luther King Center

WORK BEGINS ON NEW MLK CENTER - City employees were busy Monday morning removing lumber of the former pavilion that served Clark Pool and the park area through the years. The property, located near the corner of Lyman Avenue and MLK Drive of Gossen Memorial Park, is the future site of the new Martin Luther King Center. Work is scheduled to begin this week on the relocation of the main sewer line for the new construction. The project is projected to have a total cost of $537,000 (state grant of $325,000 with balance provided by city funding) which will include a new MLK Center, concrete parking area with handicapped area, and handicapped-assessable front round-about. Bids are now being accepted for the project. The present-day MLK Center is still being used until the ribbon is cut on the new center. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)