Work continues on historic Rayne fire station

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 5:44pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

WORK CONTINUES ON OLD FIRE STATION - Workers are in full force at the “Old Fire Station” located on the 300 block of North Polk Street. Built in 1937, the historic landmark will be restored and provide a setting for an historical display of the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department. “The building and surrounding property was donated to the city by the Foreman estate as part of the city’s program of preservation for the community’s historical buildings” as noted by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux. Here, city employees and DOC workers clear the grounds of overgrown shrubbery and trees, in addition to framework and reconstruction of the fire station building. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

