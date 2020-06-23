Ceremony marks re-opening of Ms. Helen’s

As if on cue, the clouds parted and the sun shone Monday morning as the newly constructed Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen was blessed and dedicated.

The ceremonies marked the re-opening of the facility at its original location. The original building, formerly a family home of the John family of Crowley, was torn down in September, 2019. The operations had been moved to the cafeteria at Redemptorist Catholic School in advance of the demolition.

In dedicating the new building to the memory of Mrs. Helen John, who started the mission, Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church, added devotion to the memories of Don Gauthreaux and Rodless Leleux, “who were an integral part of the vision and mission of Ms. Helen’s for many years.”

Joining Polson as principals for the ceremonies were Deacon Paul Matte, director of the soup kitchen; Joshua Hoffpauir, project manager and main architect; and L.J. Gielen, standing in for Keith Breaux of LK Breaux and Associates, contractors.

Polson ticked off a laundry list of people, businesses, churches and organizations who had donated to the project since the initial plans were formulated.

“We don’t owe any money on this,” the pastor said. “Anything we bring in from here on out is for the future.”

Just prior to the start of the ceremonies, representatives of Home Bank surprised Polson with the presentation of a $4,000 donation.

Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen is operated by St. Michael Church, with cooperation from a number of churches across Crowley.

Polson had particular thanks for First United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, each of whom had representatives present for the dedication event.

“They had people over here every single day to help,” he said.

“St. Michael operates Ms. Helen’s but this is a project of the city of Crowley,” he continued, “There is a bond of faith here that allows everyone to get together for the betterment of the community.”

Ms. Helen’s originally opened on July 9, 2002, and serves meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It has solely been sustained by donated funds from the local community with volunteers from many church and civic organizations, as well as individuals, donating their time and efforts.

The new building will more than double the seating capacity and improve the receiving of food and distribution operation, according to Polson.

“We can now seat about 80 comfortably,” Polson said, adding that, for now, the kitchen will continue “to-go” service of food in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pastor added that future plans are to add outdoor seating on the grounds of the facility.

“Ms. Helen’s is open to everybody who’s hungry,” Polson said. “If you’re hungry, we’ll feed you.”

Meals are served from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Ms. Helen’s also serves as the delivery point for Second Harvest Food Bank and Walmart with donations and dry goods being distributed to Crowley Christian Care and to the Welcome House.