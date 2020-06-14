Summer workouts finally begin for high school athletes

RAYNE - Despite having to wait until Tuesday due to tropical depression Cristobal’s threat to the state, high school athletes finally began summer practice on Tuesday.

High school athletic events, practices and workouts ceased nearly three months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As noted by Rayne High AD/football coach Kaine Guidry, “We are looking forward to getting a lot done in a short amount of time, but safety first.”

Guidry continued, “Before all this, we were headed in a good direction with the off-season going well. Then bam, we have to keep it in prespective and stick to the precautions for everyone’s safety.

“We, meaning everyone, has to be cautious and smart about this. We are having to take baby steps, but we’re excited to get things cranked up.”

Guidry noted that football players are hitting the field for drills and also the weight room, each on different days and in small groups.

Rayne High volleyball coach Stephanie Garrett and the Lady Wolves volleyball team also hit the practice court Tuesday and saw a lot of catching up to accomplish in a very short time.

“We’re on the court for dills, at the stadium for workouts and in the south gym for other workouts,” stated Garrett. “We will get there. It will just take some time by the way we have to group everyone and stick to the safety plan.”

“We feel like we have a good plan at the five (public) high schools and we’re confident that we’re taking every safety precaution that we can,” said Scott Richard, Superintendent of Acadia Parish Public Schools. “I know our coaches and administrators understand the significance of safety first and we’re going to do our best to make sure that everybody stays healthy.”