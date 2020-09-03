Two arrested for fishing contest fraud

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men on Aug. 23 for alleged fishing contest fraud in lower St. Martin Parish.

Agents arrested Wade Bourg Jr., 42, of Morgan City, and Justin Lane, 39, of Houma.

Agents received a complaint about possible contest fraud on July 24 at a Fishers of Men bass tournament near Stephensville. Agents were advised that tournament officials and contestants believed that two of the contestants in the bass tournament knowingly violated tournament boundary rules.

Upon completion of an investigation, agents learned that Bourg and Lane allegedly fished outside of the allowed area for the tournament. Bourg and Lane then weighed in and entered their fish where they won and collected first place over all, first place bonus bucks and the “big bass” contest totaling $5,562.50 in prizes and trophy plaques.

Agents secured arrest warrants for the two and they turned themselves into authorities and were booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

Fishing contest fraud brings up to a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.