LDWF announces cancellation of National Hunting, Fishing Day events

Tue, 08/04/2020 - 4:41pm
BATON ROUGE

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has canceled National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) events across the state.
“I look forward to attending these events and seeing the joy that they bring to so many families each year,” said Jack Montoucet, Secretary of LDWF. “Unfortunately, it is not worth the increased risk to the public’s health to hold the NHFD events during this pandemic.”
Originally scheduled for September 26, NHFD is a national event celebrated in all 50 states on the fourth Saturday in September. It was created in 1972 when Congress passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of the nation’s hunters and anglers.
