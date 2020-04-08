Auto insurance relief could be on the way for Louisiana drivers

Insurer Allstate Corp. announced Monday it’s refunding some $600 million to customers for car insurance premiums because of a drop in accident claims it credits to people staying at home from COVID-19.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Allstate Chief Executive Tom Wilson says mileage was down “an unprecedented” 35% to 50% across the nation since mid-March, including in states without shelter-in-place restrictions.

“By state—boom, it dropped,” he says.

The company has not released details on the impact on claims.

It’s a move that lobbying groups have pushed for from insurance companies and insurance commissioners across the nation. Last month, the Consumer Federation of America and Center for Economic Justice sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards asking him to direct auto insurers in the state to provide premium offset payments to policyholders whose driving has been affected by COVID-19.

Monday morning, Real Reform Louisiana, a group with strong ties to the Democrat Party that launched in February, called on Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to provide premium offset payments to drivers.

“Fewer drivers on the road means surging profits for car insurance companies, but Louisianians are still being charged unaffordable high auto insurance rates,” says Eric Holl, Real Reform Louisiana executive director. “With so many people struggling, Louisiana can’t afford to let insurance companies make massive profits by overcharging us for coverage we’re not using.

It’s unclear if other insurance companies like State Farm, the largest underwriter of policies in Louisiana, will follow suit. Neither a representative of State Farm nor a representative of the Louisiana Department of Insurance was able to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

Allstate said most of its customers would receive 15 percent off their monthly car premium in April and May.