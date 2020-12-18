Coronavirus: Hospitalizations hit 8-month peak in Louisiana

As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic swells in Louisiana, the number of people hospitalized with the virus has reached an eight-month high, according to data the Louisiana Department of Health released Thursday.

LDH reported 2,994 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Thursday.

Louisiana reported 1,602 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Thursday, up by 18 from the previous day. That’s the highest hospitalization number since May 1, when 1,607 patients were hospitalized.

The number of patients on ventilators increased by two, to 169.

At the peak of the “second wave” of the coronavirus in Louisiana, there were 1,600 patients in hospitals. State officials reported that number on both July 24 and July 27.

The highest number of hospitalized patients since the pandemic began was 2,134, which was reported on April 13.

These are another few key statewide statistics as of Thursday:

• Total confirmed cases: 257,483

• Total “probable” cases: 21,838

• Total confirmed deaths: 6,637

• Currently hospitalized: 1,602

• Currently on ventilators: 169

• Presumed recovered: 232,725 as of Dec. 14 (updated weekly)