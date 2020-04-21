First La. state prisoner dies of coronavirus, officials report

Tue, 04/21/2020 - 3:55pm
ANGOLA

The Louisiana Department of Corrections has reported the first death of a prison inmate due to coronavirus.
The victim was a 69-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, officials say.
The man was imprisoned at Angola in West Feliciana Parish. He had been hospitalized in Baton Rouge since April 15.
He died on April 18, according to the DOC’s website.
His family was notified of his death, the website says. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the DOC will not release the man’s name or medical conditions.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020